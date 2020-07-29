STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vallarpadam rail link gets a new life

The otherwise-silent rail link has been witnessing steady traffic with around eight to nine rakes arriving every month

Published: 29th July 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

According to a railway official, times are looking good for the Vallarpadam station.

According to a railway official, times are looking good for the Vallarpadam station.

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is the second-longest rail link in India. The 4.62km-long Vallarpadam rail bridge, commissioned in February 2011, has never been utilised to its fullest, until now. 

The rail link, constructed 

exclusively for transporting containers to and from the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), is suddenly seeing a spurt in activities for the past three months. While the Covid-19 outbreak came as a blow to many, for ICTT it has turned a boon, with it witnessing steady traffic with around eight to nine rakes arriving every month. According to Rejo Peter, terminal manager, Concor, the numbers were high during April and May. “This was when the states had closed their borders and road transport came to a screeching halt, due to Covid,” he said. With the lifting of the lockdown restrictions, the number has come down to two to four, he added.

“However, that is not low compared to the traffic that ICTT saw in the previous years,” said Reji. According to him, in April and May, the rakes were coming from other states carrying the civil supplies cargo, including grains. “They were being brought in from all over the country. We believe that with the Prime Minister announcing the extension of free food grains scheme, more rakes will start coming in. We believe that there will be an increase in the traffic,” he said.

At present, the rakes are coming and going to Bengaluru. According to a railway official, times are looking good for the Vallarpadam station. “In the entire fiscal year of 2019-20, ICTT saw only eight rakes coming. However, between April and June, the number of rakes that arrived at ICTT was 25. The number of wagons was 1,025 and the freight charges Rs 1,37,46,557,” said the official.

The Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation had used the container traffic for movement of pulses and edible oils. “Further, the decision to not levy haulage charges for the movement of empty containers had also boosted traffic movement,” he said. Inward traffic to Vallarpadam ICTT in 2019-2020 was just 7 rakes while between April and June 2020,  the number of rakes that arrived here is 21.

The bridge, which had been awaiting salvation for more than a decade, got a lease of life on January 23 when train service of coastal containers from Concor-Vallarpadam to ICD-Whitefield in Bengaluru was launched.The link from Edappally to Vallarpadam starts from Edappally and runs 3km parallel to an existing track until it reaches Vaduthala.

The rail line then passes via the Vembanad bridge through three small islands, including Idyakkara and Mulavukad islands, on Vembanad Lake to reach Vallarpadam. Over 80% of the bridge is built over water. Though several projects were mooted to utilise the tourism potential of Vallarpadam Rail Link, nothing materialised. Among the plan was a tourist train planned by the Indian Railways which was to have state-of-the-art vista dome coaches.

The link from Edappally to Vallarpadam starts from Edappally and runs 3km parallel to an existing track until it reaches Vaduthala. The rail line then passes via the Vembanad bridge through three small islands, including Idyakkara and Mulavukad islands, on Vembanad Lake to reach Vallarpadam. Over 80% of the bridge is built over water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp