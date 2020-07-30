Heavy rain sinks Kochi yet again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain that has been lashing Kochi since Tuesday night inundated major thoroughfares and residential areas in the city leaving residents stranded and houses submerged. In some areas roads caved in and trees got uprooted. MG Road, TD Road and Shanmugham Road, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation, submerged in knee-deep water after the rain intensified in the morning.

“As soon as it rains, shop and buildings owners along the roads prepare themselves for the water pouring in,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC). “When the water level in our area started increasing, I tried call all our ward member and the Mayor. But no one picked up the call,” said Prabhu. Same was the case of those living on the western side of Perandoor canal. “Water has entered the flats located on the ground floor of the Journalist Colony and the LIG quarters of GCDA,” said a resident. Perandoor Canal. “All that the Corporation does is to call tenders and hand over the work to winning bidder. Without any oversight, the contractor work according to his whims and fancies” Prabhu said.

kaloor,Fire and Rescue Services officials clearing the uprooted tree that damaged shops near Kaloor bus stand on Wednesday. Many local people and shopowners helped the officials in the task

P&T Colony, Kammatipaadam and nearby areas too witnessed water entering houses. A huge tree got uprooted and fell on a small fast food stall at Kaloor private bus station. “I sustained a minor injury when I hit my head on a steel bar while rushing out,” said Sakhesh, who has been running the shop for the past 20 years. The side of a road caved in at Vattekunnam near Edappally. Three cars parked on the roadside fell into the compound of the house below. “Electric posts along the road too fell in the impact. The incident happened near Vattekunnam Primary Health Centre,” said Anju Manoj Mani, ward councillor.

‘Operation Breakthrough a success’

The district administration, maintained that areas where canals and drains were cleared under the Operation Breakthrough project was not affected by heavy rain. “Kaloor and nearby areas used to be flooded every year. However, after the drains were cleared and reconstructed under the drive, there has been no flooding,” said an official.