STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Heavy rain sinks Kochi yet again

Residents stranded as water enters houses in low-lying areas; major roads submerged in downpour, trees uprooted 

Published: 30th July 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

ksrtc bus station at ernakulam south,Flooded KSRTC bus station at Ernakulam south

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain that has been lashing Kochi since Tuesday night inundated major thoroughfares and residential areas in the city leaving residents stranded and houses submerged. In some areas roads caved in and trees got uprooted. MG Road, TD Road and Shanmugham Road, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation, submerged in knee-deep water after the rain intensified in the morning.

“As soon as it rains, shop and buildings owners along the roads prepare themselves for the water pouring in,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC). “When the water level in our area started increasing, I tried call all our ward member and the Mayor. But no one picked up the call,” said Prabhu. Same was the case of those living on the western side of Perandoor canal. “Water has entered the flats located on the ground floor of the Journalist Colony and the LIG quarters of GCDA,” said a resident. Perandoor Canal. “All that the Corporation does is to call tenders and hand over the work to winning bidder. Without any oversight, the contractor work according to his whims and fancies” Prabhu said.

kaloor,Fire and Rescue Services officials clearing the uprooted tree that damaged shops near Kaloor bus stand on Wednesday. Many local people and shopowners helped the officials in the task

P&T Colony, Kammatipaadam and nearby areas too witnessed water entering houses. A huge tree got uprooted and fell on a small fast food stall at Kaloor private bus station. “I sustained a minor injury when I hit my head on a steel bar while rushing out,” said Sakhesh, who has been running the shop for the past 20 years. The side of a road caved in at Vattekunnam near Edappally.  Three cars parked on the roadside fell into the compound of the house below. “Electric posts along the road too fell in the impact. The incident happened near Vattekunnam Primary Health Centre,” said Anju Manoj Mani, ward councillor. 

‘Operation Breakthrough a success’
The district administration, maintained that areas where canals and drains were cleared under the Operation Breakthrough project was not affected by heavy rain. “Kaloor and nearby areas used to be flooded every year. However, after the drains were cleared and reconstructed under the drive, there has been no flooding,” said an official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam Heavy rain Kochi
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp