STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

One dies, 83 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam district

The district on Wednesday saw 83 people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 66 contracted the infection through local contact.

Published: 30th July 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday saw 83 people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 66 contracted the infection through local contact. Of the new cases, six are healthcare workers – two from the Chellanam cluster and four from a private hospital in Aluva. So far, 40 healthcare workers in the district have tested positive for the infection.  According to the health department, the source of infection of two patients – a 65-year-old Edathala native and a 49-year Eloor native – is unknown.

The Chellanam cluster, which had seen a dip in cases, reported 16 more positive cases, while the Aluva and Keezhmadu clusters saw 15 more testing positive. “Active surveillance and testing have been increased in the clusters and nearby areas to curb the spread of the infection. Over 60 samples are collected on a daily basis,” said a health official. Presently, the district has 827 active cases. Meanwhile, 58 people recovered from the infection on the day.   

Death in care home
Lucy, a 91-year-old inmate of ‘Karunalayam’ – a care home and convent in Thrikkakara -- died here on Wednesday. Her sample results came back positive. An antigen test that was conducted on her earlier had yielded a negative result. This is the second Covid death reported in Karunalayam. Annie Antony, 76, was the first to succumb to the infection. “It will be very difficult to save the inmates if they contact the disease as they are all above 60 years of age and have low immunity,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, who is in charge of Karunalayam. Lucy’s death, however, was not included in the chief minister’s Covid bulletin on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp