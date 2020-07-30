One dies, 83 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday saw 83 people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 66 contracted the infection through local contact. Of the new cases, six are healthcare workers – two from the Chellanam cluster and four from a private hospital in Aluva. So far, 40 healthcare workers in the district have tested positive for the infection. According to the health department, the source of infection of two patients – a 65-year-old Edathala native and a 49-year Eloor native – is unknown.

The Chellanam cluster, which had seen a dip in cases, reported 16 more positive cases, while the Aluva and Keezhmadu clusters saw 15 more testing positive. “Active surveillance and testing have been increased in the clusters and nearby areas to curb the spread of the infection. Over 60 samples are collected on a daily basis,” said a health official. Presently, the district has 827 active cases. Meanwhile, 58 people recovered from the infection on the day.

Death in care home

Lucy, a 91-year-old inmate of ‘Karunalayam’ – a care home and convent in Thrikkakara -- died here on Wednesday. Her sample results came back positive. An antigen test that was conducted on her earlier had yielded a negative result. This is the second Covid death reported in Karunalayam. Annie Antony, 76, was the first to succumb to the infection. “It will be very difficult to save the inmates if they contact the disease as they are all above 60 years of age and have low immunity,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, who is in charge of Karunalayam. Lucy’s death, however, was not included in the chief minister’s Covid bulletin on Wednesday.