SOTI’s virtual recruitment to change hiring pattern of Covid- hit IT world

SOTI aims to recruit 300 to 500 employees for its Kochi office within the next five years.

Published: 30th July 2020 04:15 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when multinational corporations are resorting to large-scale layoffs to sustain during the pandemic, SOTI, a 25-year-old Internet of Things management firm which has spread its wings in India in the last one year, has decided to march on in quite an unconventional manner.Bringing a large number of fresh talents through a massive online recruitment, the enterprise mobility company which focuses on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) is aiming to foster homegrown tech talent at its Kochi office.

“We are always driven by the quality of our human resource. Even if candidates have a 20-paper backlog, we may hire them as long as they clear our exam. We are not looking for academic excellence but rather coders with out of the box ideas. The company will not discriminate against any candidate and will solely be looking at their test results and professional ethos,” said Joseph Samuel, vice-president of SOTI’s south India operations.

SOTI aims to recruit 300 to 500 employees for its Kochi office within the next five years. The company offers an attractive salary package of `7 lakh per annum for freshers and a stipend of `25,000 per month for its six-month-long internship programmes. Interested candidates will be required to appear for an AI-assisted exam from their homes. Around 12,000 candidates from 145 colleges across south India are expected to appear for the examination.

“At a time when freshers stare at an uncertain future, our recruitment drive will offer the perfect opportunity for BTech, MTech, MCA and MSc graduates to kickstart their career. Though our tests follow difficult patterns to find the right talents, we are not limiting ourselves to a particular number of candidates. We recruited 22 talents last year and are looking for a larger number this year,” he said. The candidates selected in this recruitment drive will only join the firm in July 2021 after completing their course.

Interestingly, the Toronto-based firm hasn’t retrenched any of its employees in the wake of Covid-19. “We never even resorted to a pay cut. The firm has pruned its unnecessary spending and ensured financial stability,” he said. The company has over 17,000 enterprise customers across the globe and closely works with MNCs like Samsung, Google, Microsoft, American Airlines, SATO, Casio, Amazon, Panasonic, Blue Dart, Honeywell etc

