Autonomous colleges adopt ‘share and help’ policy for exams

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With colleges and universities deciding to start online classes from June 1, the higher education institutions in the district have formulated their respective strategies. And autonomous colleges will go in for a ‘share and help’ policy to conduct the examinations. “Since we have students even from Lakshadweep, we have decided to conduct the examinations by having a centre in each district,” said Fr Prashant Palakkappillil, principal, Sacred Heart College, Thevara. According to him, the semester examinations will be conducted in select centres including Kavaratti in Lakshadweep.

“Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha will have more than one centre. Students can opt for a centre of their choice to avoid travelling afar. A faculty member has been assigned to each centre and they will conduct the examinations as per the schedule with the support of the administration of the partnering centre,” he said. Fr Prashant said, “In times like these, autonomous colleges in Kerala have decided to support each other by providing examination facilities for students of other autonomous colleges.” Also, getting teachers of colleges, which served as the examination centres, to value the answer sheets is part of the plan. “This is to minimise travel even by faculty members,” he said.

However, the colleges are yet to draw up a plan for practical examinations, “We have to concentrate only on third-year practicals. Others can be conducted any time after there is greater clarity on lockdown extension and ensuing curbs,” he said. Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at Kalamassery has also charted centres in other districts. “Our examinations will start on June 8,”, said Binoy Joseph, principal, Rajagiri College. “We have begun the process of gathering information on the location of students. We want to make sure that students need not travel long distances to reach the examination centre in that district,” he said.

“So far, we have come to an understanding with five colleges,” said the principal. Maharaja’s College too has tied up with institutions in other districts to help students write examinations which begin from June 2. “We have seven centres outside Ernakulam to enable students to write the examinations. We had conducted most of our graduate examinations and have two post-graduate examinations left, besides the practical examinations. The remaining PG examinations will be held on June 2 and 4,” said K Jayakumar, principal, Maharaja’s College.

On conducting practical exam, Sr Vineetha, director, St Teresa’s College, said, “Each department has been given a particular date. Only practicals of the final semester will be conducted. The examination will be held over five to six days since only a minimum number of students can be allowed inside the labs,” she said. “We had already conducted all our examinations,” she added. Meanwhile, regular colleges like St Paul’s College, Kalamassery will be following the system and protocol for SSLC and HSE examinations.