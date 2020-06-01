STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Autonomous colleges adopt ‘share and help’ policy for exams

The institutions will help one another by providing facilities for candidates 

Published: 01st June 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With colleges and universities deciding to start online classes from June 1, the higher education institutions in the district have formulated their respective strategies. And autonomous colleges will go in for a ‘share and help’ policy to conduct the examinations. “Since we have students even from Lakshadweep, we have decided to conduct the examinations by having a centre in each district,” said Fr Prashant  Palakkappillil, principal, Sacred Heart College, Thevara. According to him, the semester examinations will be conducted in select centres including Kavaratti in Lakshadweep.

“Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha will have more than one centre. Students can opt for a centre of their choice to avoid travelling afar. A faculty member has been assigned to each centre and they will conduct the examinations as per the schedule with the support of the administration of the partnering centre,” he said. Fr Prashant said, “In times like these, autonomous colleges in Kerala have decided to support each other by providing examination facilities for students of other autonomous colleges.” Also, getting teachers of colleges, which served as the examination centres, to value the answer sheets is part of the plan. “This is to minimise travel even by faculty members,” he said.

However, the colleges are yet to draw up a plan for practical examinations,  “We have to concentrate only on third-year practicals. Others can be conducted any time after  there is greater clarity on lockdown extension and ensuing curbs,” he said. Rajagiri College of Social Sciences at Kalamassery has also charted centres in other districts. “Our examinations will start on June 8,”, said Binoy Joseph, principal, Rajagiri College. “We have begun the process of gathering information on the location of students. We want to make sure that students need not travel long distances to reach the examination centre in that district,” he said.

“So far, we have come to an understanding with five colleges,” said the principal. Maharaja’s College too has tied up with institutions in other districts to help students write examinations which begin from June 2. “We have seven centres outside Ernakulam to enable students to write the examinations. We had conducted most of our graduate examinations and have two post-graduate examinations left, besides the practical examinations. The remaining PG examinations will be held on June 2 and 4,” said K Jayakumar, principal, Maharaja’s College.

On conducting practical exam, Sr Vineetha, director, St Teresa’s College, said, “Each department has been given a particular date. Only practicals of the final semester will be conducted. The examination will be held over five to six days since only a minimum number of students can be allowed inside the labs,” she said. “We had already conducted all our examinations,” she added. Meanwhile, regular colleges like St Paul’s College, Kalamassery will be following the system and protocol for SSLC and HSE examinations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Autonomous colleges share and help college reopen
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp