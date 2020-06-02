Varapuzha Market turns into a garbage pile, sparks fears of epidemic outbreak

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Varapuzha market, one of the major fish markets in the district, has been grappling with waste issues for a long time. But the issue has worsened over the past few weeks, since the re-opening of all commercial units after lockdown. This is after the parties who were earlier involved in the removal of waste refused to resume operations. Though the district collector has instructed the local body to address the issue, the hundreds who throng the market fear an outbreak of diseases with the onset of monsoon.

In addition to retail fish stalls, the market has around 30 units, consisting of vegetable and meat stalls and hotels. All these units generate a great deal of waste. The fish wholesale unit has been shifted to a ground outside the market, to avoid crowding and to maintain social distancing.

“The major issue is the absence of a designated area for depositing or processing the trash. The traders often collaborate with local authorities to remove waste from the market area. However, we can’t find a dumping ground for the entire waste generated here,” said Jimmy Chakketh, president of Varapuzha Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

The panchayat had placed a request before the collector to make arrangements for disposing of the market waste. “The request was studied by the District Disaster Management Authority and a proposal to let the waste be deposited at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant was placed before district authorities. A meeting with the corporation authorities ensued and the rates for the waste collection were discussed. The final decision will be taken after the corporation council meets,” said K S Muhammed, Varapuzha panchayat president.

Biogas plant

A tender for setting up a biogas plant too is in the final stages. This is the second time that the tender had to be called since the contractors who had taken up the work initially refused to start it until the waste pile is removed. It is expected that the ` 1 crore project from MLAs fund will be a permanent solution to the problem. “The panchayat is taking steps to remove the waste immediately.

The company entrusted with the task was responsible for that, till March 31. With the beginning of the new financial year, they are refusing to resume activities until all the accumulated waste is removed,” said Valsa Balan, panchayat ward member. Varapuzha panchayat has also set up a plastic waste shredding unit, which is yet to start functioning.