STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

When life gives you lemons...

Nadine Janson came to Kerala from Russia to study meditation, and the lockdown couldn’t stop her

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: A Sanesh

By Deena Theresa 
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Russian native Nadine Janson arrived in Kochi towards the end of February, her only intention was to get established in the Vipassana meditation technique at Dhamma Ketana in Chengannur. However, fate had other plans. The pandemic-induced lockdown forced her to remain in her hostel - Kochill in Fort Kochi. However, Nadine wasn’t one to fret; instead, she transformed the hostel to a Vipassana meditation centre for herself.  

How did the events tally up? “The course, which was to start on March 15, was cancelled two days before it, owing to Covid-19. I was too late to make arrangements to leave India, and as a result, I found myself locked down with 11 other foreigners in Kochill,” says Nadine, who then strove to shift gears and change the atmosphere. “I decided to use the wonderful facilities available at Kochill to give myself what I would acquire at Vipassana course in Chengannur,” she says.  

This is Nadine’s second time in India and the first time in Kerala. “Last November, I visited Mumbai and Pune and attended a three-day Vipassana meditation course at the Vipassana Research Institute in Igatpuri, with my husband and daughter. We are all Vipassana meditators,” she says. 

A professional linguist, translator and interpreter, Nadine has been aligned to Vipassana since 2017. “I have been attending 10 and three-day courses. After my second 10-day course in Thailand, meditation became a routine for me. It is the most authentic and result-oriented technique that brings about purification of the mind. It has already allowed me to eradicate many impurities within me, which I could have never seen from behind the veil of ego and self-delusion,” Nadine explains.  

Naturally, the duration of her self-made course ended up being longer than the usual 10 days, it went up to 60. To Nadine, things couldn’t have been better. “Getting up daily at 4am to meditate on a wonderful, covered terrace, to see the first rays of the tender sun rising from the ocean side, to observe the physical sensations on the body as per the Vipassana meditation technique, and to remain equanimous to them -- I am glad to have undergone this amazing, intense experience here,” she says.  

Did her co-inmates join her? “I did not personally introduce the technique to any of them. Some of them, in private discussions shared what they heard about the technique and its diverse impact on people’s lives. Among those who were genuinely interested was my friend, a certified yoga teacher and vegan from Ukraine, living in the guest house nearby. She has taken a strong decision to follow the course after seeing and hearing from me about its benefits. Another guest from Kochill guesthouse, Yoshnee from South Africa, expressed her admiration at my perseverance in doing meditation, yoga and preparing tempting vegan meals which I occasionally shared with her,” says Nadine. 

Staying in another country during the lockdown can be daunting. Other than Vipassana, how else did she spend her time in Fort Kochi? “I used this time for personal growth and empowerment. I listened to audiobooks, read Kindle editions and followed YouTube channels on veganism,” she quips. Nadine is neither disappointed nor excited that she stayed back in Kerala. “I remain equanimous towards it. The ups and downs of life are bound to come. As Lord Buddha said, pain is inevitable, however, suffering is a choice. But overall, I have enjoyed this experience and Kerala,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp