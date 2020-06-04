Parent moves HC to halt online classes  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A mother of two students in Kasaragod filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government and the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to stop broadcasting online classes till all state school students are provided with the technological facilities for attending such classes.

The petitioner, C C Girija, pointed out that students, especially from the remote areas as well as those belonging to ST/SC and economically backward class communities are being discriminated against because they have not been not provided with the facilities to access the virtual classes. Therefore, these should not be continued till all students are provided with the facilities.