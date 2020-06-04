STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Parent moves HC to halt online classes  

Therefore, these should not be continued till all students are provided with the facilities.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

online class, Online lecture

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A mother of two students in Kasaragod filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government and the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to stop broadcasting online classes till all state school students are provided with the technological facilities for attending such classes.

The petitioner, C C Girija, pointed out that students, especially from the remote areas as well as those belonging to ST/SC and economically backward class communities are being discriminated against because they have not been not provided with the facilities to access the virtual classes. Therefore, these should not be continued till all students are provided with the facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp