Odd hours, cyberstalking: Teachers struggle to cope with online classes

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Online classes are helping the schools to overcome the challenges posed by the Covid lockdown and teachers and students are adapting to the change. However, the possible risks involved in the exposure to social media and parental intervention have made at least a section of teachers nervous. The merciless troll meted out to Sai Swetha, a teacher who imparts classes to primary school students on KITE Victers channel, has put teachers under tremendous stress.

“There were incidents when outsiders logged on to the virtual class. When the teacher is handling a class with an attendance of 50 students, such intrusions will not be noticed. But this has made us nervous. What if an outsider records the video and misuses it? The feeling of being monitored on a social media platform makes the teachers feel insecure. Some parents attend the class along with the students and ask questions,” said Al Ameen International Public School principal Sumeena.

Interfering parents

The school has asked parents to avoid interfering with the class. “Some students were found chatting with others. When we ask questions or scold the students, the parents interfere. Some teachers have expressed concern over the risk involved,” she said. According to teachers, many parents have requested to provide recorded videos which can be used at the convenience of the student. A section of parents of primary school students demand the classes be conducted early morning or late evening so that they can assist the students. This inconveniences the teachers as they will have to compromise on their family life.

“The school management has asked us to take class for primary students after 6pm. It is the working parents who insist on night classes. Sometimes, the time slot extends to 9.30pm. We have to take care of our family and such sessions lead to family problems,” said a teacher working at a prominent school in Kochi.

Under watch

“The public fail to understand the mental stress experienced by the teacher. The feeling of public scrutiny makes her feel insecure. There has been a paradigm shift in the role of the teacher with the introduction of online classes. We have to prepare powerpoint presentations to simplify the lessons. We have to address the anxiety of the parents but they also have to understand the teacher,” said Kalady Sree Sarada Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School principal Deepa Chandran.

“The intervention of the parent will drain the confidence of the teacher. The feeling of being monitored will make the teacher feel insecure. Often when we ask questions, it is the parent who responds. A few students were found leaving the class while the session was in progress and some others were having snacks. All these distractions will adversely affect the performance of the teacher,” said Kodungalloor Al Ameen Cheraman Malik Public School principal Rameena K E.

TV classes appreciated

Meanwhile, the digital classes imparted by the education department for state syllabus students through Victers channel has been received well. “Though a few teachers were trolled, students and parents are happy with the classes. The teachers have formed WhatsApp groups at the school level for each class and they clear the doubts and give assignments based on the classes,” said Kannur Patyam Government HS teacher K Sajith who is associated with the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Victers channel.

No stay on govt decision; online classes to continue

Kochi: The High Court on Thursday declined to stay the government decision to conduct classes for school students through the KITE Victers channel and via online mode. While doing so, the court orally observed that there should be some way to tide over the pandemic. Justice C S Dias issued the order on a petition filed by C C Girija, the mother of two students from Kasaragod. She had sought a directive to the state government and the KITE not to broadcast classes online until all students in the state were provided the facilities to attend them.

At the hearing, government pleader Nisha Bose submitted that the government had commenced the virtual classes only on a trial basis. “The government has assured that all necessary facilities would be provided to students before commencing regular classes online, tentatively by June 14. The government envisaged the online mode only to ensure students do not miss classes. Also, online classes can be downloaded, compiled together and shown to students who could not attend them. Many persons and organisations have come forward to help students who do not have a television or mobile phone,” the Nisha submitted. The court observed it did not find any exigency warranting an interim order at this stage. It referred the case to a division bench and directed the registry to place the writ petition before the Chief Justice.