Repatriation flight from Djibouti to reach on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second repatriation flight from Africa will arrive at Kochi airport on Friday evening. The Air India flight (AI 984) from the East African country of Djibouti, which has 150 passengers onboard, is scheduled to land at 6.45pm. The airport had facilitated a repatriation operation from Nigeria on Sunday.

Also, the pre-scheduled Air India Express flight from Bahrain, which is carrying 177 passengers, will arrive at 9.20pm on Friday, while Oman Air’s chartered flight will touchdown at 7.15am with 291 passengers. The Qatar Airways chartered flight will arrive at 9.40pm with 250 passengers.

On Thursday, two evacuation flights from Dubai and a flight from Muscat arrived in Kochi with 510 people. Air India will operate a Vietnam-Bombay-Kochi flight on June 7, while a flight from Cairo is scheduled to arrive on June 16. A repatriation flight from Ukraine’s capital Kiev will arrive on June 19. A London-Bombay-Kochi flight is scheduled to arrive on June 22, and a flight from Cebu, a Philippines province, will arrive on June23.