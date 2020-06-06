STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Back to Class’ to raise funds for education

Even though schools in the state have started the academic year with online classes, many students are still unable to attend the same due to the lack of facilities.

Published: 06th June 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though schools in the state have started the academic year with online classes, many students are still unable to attend the same due to the lack of facilities. Many politicians, organisations and actors have come forward to donate equipment towards the cause. Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of Infopark employees, has come up with the campaign ‘Back to Class’ to raise funds and buy electronic equipment for the students. 

In the previous years, they ran the campaign ‘Back to School’ for collecting textbooks and accessories for the students across the state. Around 4,000 underprivileged students from 19 schools in Kochi benefitted from this campaign in 2019. “We can’t go out and collect the books or other accessories due to Covid-19 situation. So we changed the campaign to raise funds for buying equipment for the students so that they can attend online classes,” said Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive Techies.  

The campaign was launched on Wednesday and the organisation received around Rs 30,000 on the first day. The challenge faced by the organisation is the unavailability of budget-friendly equipment in the market. “We can’t get a television or tablet within the range of `15,000. So we plan to buy mobile phones within the range of `7,000 to 8,000 and distribute the same,” he said.  As the campaign was launched, they received around 25 phone calls from parents. Though the organisation is accepting major contributions from techies, Anish said that everyone can join the cause. Deserving students will be identified through different schools. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp