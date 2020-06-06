STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Eight more people test positive in Ernakulam district; four recoveries

All are foreign returnees | Two natives of other districts also under treatment here

Published: 06th June 2020 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported eight new Covid-19 cases, all of them foreign returnees. Apart from them, a Pathanamthitta native and a Thiruvananthapuram native who tested positive on Friday are being treated in the district. They too had arrived from abroad.Of the total 10 persons, five – a 46-year-old from Nedumbassery, a 31-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, a 47-year-old from Pathanamthitta, a 42-year-old from Eloor and a 42-year old from Aluva – arrived from Kuwait on May 26.

The remaining five comprise a 38-year-old Ezhikkara native, who arrived in an Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode flight on May 26, a 53-year-old Muvattupuzha native, a 50-year-old Perumbavoor native and a 59-year-old Mulanthuruthy native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 27, and a 63-year-old Nedumbassery native who arrived from Dubai on May 27.

As per the Health Department, four persons recovered and were discharged from Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Friday. They are a 56-year-old Keezhmadu native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 17, a 38-year-old Ezhikkara native who came from Abu Dhabi, a 47-year-old Thrissur native and a 27-year old Maharashtra native who works in a private shipping company.

All the cases reported in the district are foreign returnees. Besides, a Pathanamthitta native and a Thiruvananthapuram native who tested positive on Friday are also being treated here. Four persons have been discharged after the results of their samples came negative 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp