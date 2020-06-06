Eight more people test positive in Ernakulam district; four recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported eight new Covid-19 cases, all of them foreign returnees. Apart from them, a Pathanamthitta native and a Thiruvananthapuram native who tested positive on Friday are being treated in the district. They too had arrived from abroad.Of the total 10 persons, five – a 46-year-old from Nedumbassery, a 31-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, a 47-year-old from Pathanamthitta, a 42-year-old from Eloor and a 42-year old from Aluva – arrived from Kuwait on May 26.

The remaining five comprise a 38-year-old Ezhikkara native, who arrived in an Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode flight on May 26, a 53-year-old Muvattupuzha native, a 50-year-old Perumbavoor native and a 59-year-old Mulanthuruthy native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 27, and a 63-year-old Nedumbassery native who arrived from Dubai on May 27.

As per the Health Department, four persons recovered and were discharged from Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Friday. They are a 56-year-old Keezhmadu native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on May 17, a 38-year-old Ezhikkara native who came from Abu Dhabi, a 47-year-old Thrissur native and a 27-year old Maharashtra native who works in a private shipping company.

