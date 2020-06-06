Homeless again

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: According to the Social Justice Dept, the civic bodies have been entrusted with the responsibility of finding a solution to the problems of the destitute in the wake of Covid-19

With temporary shelters for the homeless in the city closing down, many are forced to return to the streets. The continuing threat of Covid-19 and the onset of monsoon will prove to be a challenge for the hundreds of homeless people, who used to occupy the space below the Metro pillars. The city had three shelters, all started during the first phase of lockdown by the Kochi Corporation. The last shelter to close down was the one at Maharaja’s College, citing the start of university exams.

The shelter housed around 300 inmates. Residents of the other two shelters, set up at city schools, too moved into the college when the schools had to be re-opened for exam evaluation camps last month. Some of the inhabitants were migrant labourers from other states, who left for their native places when train services restarted.

“A few of them had left the camp and on the last day of the evacuation, there were around 50 inmates. Of these, 11 were shifted to an old age home under the corporation. While some of the inmates who had worked in the city before lockdown were not ready to leave to their naïve places, the others were given travel expenses and taken to the KSRTC bus stand,” said Rajeev Kumar, health inspector in charge of the shelter.

But, many of the inmates could be seen on’the premises of Edappally church, Palarivattom flyover, Vyttilla, Ernakulam north and south railway stations, Kacheripady Junction, premises of Saritha theatre and in Kaloor. Many of them claim to be waiting for train services to their homes or looking for employment within the city.“The need of the hour is an institutional mechanism to take in the homeless who are back to the streets. While the police and NGOs are ensuring that they do not go hungry, our personnel are also engaged in various other responsibilities. Hence the department is trying to find a solution to this problem in collaboration with the city corporation as well other departments,” said G Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, the district officials of the Social Justice Department said the government has authorised the local self-governing bodies with the responsibility of finding a solution to the problems of the destitute in wake of Covid-19. “The department is yet to receive any intimation regarding the issue,” he said.“There is a severe shortage of accommodation facilities for the homeless. Fund crunches for transportation and other sanitation process remains a big issue,” said Murugan S of Theruvoram NGO.

The organisation was actively involved in rehabilitating around 790 destitute from eight districts in the state during the lockdown.“There are several expenses involved in rehabilitating a mentally ill person, from getting a medical certificate to admitting them to mental hospitals. If enough manpower and resources are provided, our NGO is willing to take up the responsibility of running shelter camps in the city,” Murugan added.