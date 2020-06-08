COVID-19 defeated, Air India Express pilot ready to fly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Bindu Sebastian, the past few days were a leisure break from her hectic schedule. The Air India Express pilot, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, was discharged from the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Sunday.

The Thevara native, who was part of Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian expatriates from the UAE, has now left the hospital after a week-long expert treatment. “I received the best treatment from the MCH. I’m very thankful to the health department and the medical college management for their support. I’m raring to be part of the rescue mission again,” said the 49-year-old.

Bindu was admitted to the isolation ward on May 31 after her swab samples tested positive. “Even if the symptoms are mild, everyone should take treatment immediately,” Bindu advised. Congratulating her on the recovery, Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday pointed out that airline employees were playing a vital role in the country’s fight against Covid.

“Employees like Bindu Sebastian are the pride of the state. They don a crucial role in rescuing our people stranded abroad. While evacuating the ailing expatriates, it is equally important to ensure the safety of the airline staff. The outgoing employees from the state are getting the best training in the prevention of Covid-19. They have to follow the directions given by the health department,” she said.

Ernakulam Medical college vice-principal Dr Fathahudeen led the treatment of the patient. The HOD of Pulmonary Medicine was joined by medical superintendent Dr Peter Vazhayil, RMO Dr Ganesh Mohan, Professor Jacob K Jacob, Associate Professor Dr B Renimol and Nursing Superintendent Santy Augustine.