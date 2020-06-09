Shed the lockdown pounds 

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the world indoors, with little scope for even a jog or a walk through the park. Result: A lot of us have gained extra pounds, triggering many health issues.

But, fret not. Kochi-based fitness expert Jefrin Thomas has developed an exercise routine, which promises to help people shed excess fat and get back the desired shape.

The diet

One major worry for those who were forced to work from home is the diet. But, according to Jefrin, all it takes is cleaning up the diet and a steady workout, something that can be easily done at home.

“The simple recipe towards weight loss is 70 per cent diet and 30 per cent workout. A lot can be changed with a clean diet. That does not mean one should starve. Inclusion of protein to the diet will help. Workouts that can be done at home will keep both body and mind fit,” says Jefrin, who worked as a fitness coach in Qatar.

All it needs is determination. “I have seen people who weighed over 100kg becoming lighter in three months. A 25-year-old client, who weighed 110kg, reduced it to 90 in just three months by following a strict diet and workout,” said Jefrin.

Jefrin is all for a healthy breakfast. “One can have a healthy portion of normal food. What matters is the quantity. Someone who used to have three or four dosas should reduce it to two. Lunch can be either chapati or brown rice with green vegetables like cucumber, and cabbage. Many tend to have late dinner, like after 9pm. This affects digestion, so dinner must be had before 7pm at any cost. Focus on having easily digestible foods,” said Jefrin.

Workouts

Home workouts can be simple. Spending an hour a day for workouts can do wonders on the body. “The weight gained in two months of lockdown can be reduced in just one to two months. It may be tough, but the results are amazing,” said Jefrin.

The routine

Two-month diet

● Breakfast- Normal food with reduced quantity

● Lunch- Chapathis or brown rice with vegetables like cucumber or cabbage.

● 60-80 grams of chicken or fish for protein

● Evening- Coffee/Tea with digestive biscuits

● Dinner- Make sure to have dinner before 7 pm

● Avoid Carbohydrates

● Include vegetable salad, soup, or fruit salad including watermelon.

● Avoid fruits with high sugar content including pineapple and mango.

Two-month workout

● Pushups- 4 sets, 15 reps

● Squats-4 sets, 20 reps

● Jumping jacks-4 sets, 25 reps

● High knee jumping- 4 sets, 30 reps

● Walking lunges- 4 sets,10 reps

● Jumping squats- 4 sets 20 reps

● Abs workout- Leg racing (3 sets, 20 reps)

● Mountain climbers- 3 sets, 20 reps

● Sit-ups- 3 sets, 20 reps

One-month diet

● Include protein-rich food including milk, eggs, almonds, chicken and fish on the diet

● Take dibre-rich

food- Spinach, broccoli, and lettuce

● Avoid rice and fatty food

One-month workout

● Burpees- 4 sets 15 times

● Jumping squats- 4 sets 20 times

● Skip- 500

● Mountain climbers- 4 sets 30 times

● High Knee- 200

● Walking lunges- 3 sets 15 times

● Bicycle crunches- 4 sets 20 times

● Sit-ups- 4 sets 20 times

● Leg race- 4 sets 20 times each

Say no to

● Any type of junk foods, packaged food items, and snacks, including fries and chips.

● Avoid food with sugar content.

● Avoid rice items