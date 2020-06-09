Will Unlock 1.0 unravel Kerala’s lockdown gains?

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: In the wake of easing of Covid-related lockdown restrictions, hotels, restaurants and malls in Kerala will start catering to customers from Tuesday amid concern whether the state will lose its gains made in the battle against the virus so far. Places of worship of some communities will also open their gates to the devout on Tuesday after being under lockdown for 75 days.

Hotels and restaurants saw frenetic activity on Monday with the staff engaged in cleaning and disinfection work. According to G Jayapal, state general secretary of Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association, many restrictions will be put in place to ensure the safety of not only the guests but also the staff. However, not all establishments will start dine-in facilities any time soon.

“If the norms laid down by the government are to be followed, the restaurants need a lot of space. This might not be a problem for spacious restaurants,” said Azees Moosa, Ernakulam district president of KHRA.

Entertainment zones, cinemas to remain closed

The malls, which had shut down on March 24, too will be re-opening after a two and a half month gap. However, their entertainment zones and cinemas will continue to remain closed. According to Lulu Mall officials, all customers, retailers, staff and vendors have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu app to ensure that people from the designated red zones do not enter the premises. Malls in Thiruvananthapuram have made arrangements to ensure limited number of visitors at any given time.