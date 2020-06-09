STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Will Unlock 1.0 unravel Kerala’s lockdown gains?

After two-and-a-half months of lockdown, hotels, restaurants, malls and places of worship in the state set to reopen today

Published: 09th June 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

A man disinfecting an outlet in a mall in Kochi. With the state government’s approval to open the malls as part of its lockdown relaxations, many shops across Kerala are prepping to welcome customers | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: In the wake of easing of Covid-related lockdown restrictions, hotels, restaurants and malls in Kerala will start catering to customers from Tuesday amid concern whether the state will lose its gains made in the battle against the virus so far. Places of worship of some communities will also open their gates to the devout on Tuesday after being under lockdown for 75 days. 

Hotels and restaurants saw frenetic activity on Monday with the staff engaged in cleaning and disinfection work. According to G Jayapal, state general secretary of Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association, many restrictions will be put in place to ensure the safety of not only the guests but also the staff. However, not all establishments will start dine-in facilities any time soon.  

“If the norms laid down by the government are to be followed, the restaurants need a lot of space. This might not be a problem for spacious restaurants,” said Azees Moosa, Ernakulam district president of KHRA.

Entertainment zones, cinemas to remain closed 
The malls, which had shut down on March 24, too will be re-opening after a two and a half month gap. However, their entertainment zones and cinemas will continue to remain closed. According to Lulu Mall officials, all customers, retailers, staff and vendors have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu app to ensure that people from the designated red zones do not enter the premises. Malls in Thiruvananthapuram have made arrangements to ensure limited number of visitors at any given time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp