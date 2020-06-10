STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA arrests two persons for theft of computer hardware from Cochin Shipyard

The theft came to notice on September 13 after IAC's Integrated Platform Management System was run on a trial basis and six RAMs of three computers also went missing.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons as part of a probe into the theft of sensitive computer hardware from Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAS) under construction in Cochin Shipyard. 

The national agency has taken two persons into custody from Rajasthan and Bihar on Tuesday night. Later their arrests were recorded. They will be brought to Kochi soon. Even though the identity of the persons and intention behind the theft is yet to be disclosed, sources claimed that both were working for a contractor engaged in painting work as part of the IAC project. 

The theft came to notice on September 13 after IAC's Integrated Platform Management System was run on a trial basis. Six RAMs of three computers were also missing along with three processors and three hard disks. The stolen devices are worth Rs 2.10 lakh.

The FIR was first registered by Kochi City Police was later handed over to NIA, who are also probing espionage attempt behind the theft. IAC is in its third phase of construction and sea trials are expected to start this year before being inducted to the Indian Navy as INS Vibrant in 2021 or 2022.

