The art of self  photography

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We live in times where the aesthetics of our social media pages play a big role in defining our virtual world persona. Several even go the extra mile in ensuring their news feed is replete with engaging and colour coordinated photos. Sherin Jabber, an Instagram food blogger and photographer (@sherin.jabber) from Malappuram, has been helping many elevate their photography skills during the lockdown. Her tips on self-photography have become a huge hit and have garnered more followers.

Over a year ago Sherin took to photography after leaving her job as an assistant professor. As someone who started off by taking food photos on a phone camera, she now tutors many interested in the craft and is one of the few Malayali women in the field with an online presence. “I started with food photography and tried my hand at taking self-portraits, which was well-received among my followers. Over the months, I learnt a lot on self-photography. The tutorial videos uploaded on my page have received a lot of positive feedback during the lockdown. Upcoming food bloggers also use my tips to improve their feed,” says Sherin.

Sherin manages to take good photos without any professional gear, she either uses her mobile camera or an ordinary camera. Natural light plays a major role in her pictures. Sherin’s food photography feed predominantly follows the style of ‘dark food photography’, where the food remains the brightest component while the background remains dark. “Creating a mood board is the first step.

Camera angles have to be adjusted according to the type of food to capture it in the most appetizing manner. Ensuring colour coordination and harmony in textures of various elements used in the picture is also important,” adds Sherin For self-photographs, colours used in the frame along with the props have to be carefully selected for a dramatic element to the picture.

Self photograph

1. Get a cardboard box for the frame

2. Place some clothes on the cardboard to make the face look more flattering

3. Arrange neatly cut orange slices in the cardboard as shown

4. Set your camera/ mobile on timer and slide under the tripod and place your head on the clothes in cardboard

Splash photography

1 Add food colour to a glass of water. Place a light on the back of glass to highlight the drink. Cover the light source with a white cloth. Increase shutter speed to around 1/1000 second to get a good splash and focus on the surface of the container. Use burst mode in the camera to capture continuously until shutter is released .

2 While camera shutter is pressed continuously throw an ice and capture the splash

3 Output

Gems photography

Paste black chart paper in the backdrop

Place gems in a glass in a tray and pour some water on the tray