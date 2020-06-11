STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, filling fuel in vehicles is possible with just a click

 Now, filling your vehicle’s fuel tank will be just as easy as placing an online food order. 

The vehicle used for filling diesel

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Now, filling your vehicle’s fuel tank will be just as easy as placing an online food order. 
In a novel initiative, an Indian Oil outlet at Thoppumpady here has started delivering fuel to customers in various residential flats and commercial establishments as part of the effort to reduce the risk of virus transmission. At present, the outlet delivers only diesel, but soon petrol too will also be provided. 

“This is the first time in the state that a fuel outlet has come up with such a move. The dispensing machine is similar to the ones found at retail outlets and it has a display unit showing the fuel quantity output and price and at the end of the transaction an automated invoice will be generated,” said George Mathew, owner of the outlet.

“We are now getting orders from  flats and industrial units. Since the order has to be placed for a minimum 200 litres, the individual can place the order through residents’ associations. We are now getting sufficient number of orders. If the demand for petrol is high among the households we will start delivery of the same. We are awaiting permission from the Petroleum and Explosives’ Safety Organisation to deliver the petroleum at the doorstep,” said George.

Meanwhile, the doorstep delivery is free. “We will only charge the market price from the customers. It is also part of our social commitment,” he added.

How to place an order?
The order can be placed by calling up the mobile number 9037006777 

