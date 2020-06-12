STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sanitation workers seek measures to ward off Covid-19

With four sanitation workers of Thrissur corporation testing positive for Coronavirus on Thursday, concerns have been raised about the safety of sanitation workers in local bodies.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus prevention

Sanitation workers spraying disinfectants to prevent coronavirus spread. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With four sanitation workers of Thrissur corporation testing positive for Coronavirus on Thursday, concerns have been raised about the safety of sanitation workers in local bodies. Though the four workers got infected when they were deployed for Covid-related work, the Kochi Corporation cleaning staff are a worried a lot. 

According to sanitation workers, since they are maintaining close contact with all houses in the city while collecting waste, chances of getting infected are high. Apart from providing gloves, facemasks and gumboots, the corporation has done nothing to minimise the exposure of health workers to the virus.

“Though we have seen reports of corporation workers in other states contracting the virus, it made little impact on us. But with four sanitation workers of Thrissur corporation getting infected, city corporation workers here have started realising the gravity of the situation.  We are taking a huge risk,” said Renjith, a sanitisation worker in Kochi.

Though the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a direction to provide PPE kit, the local body is yet to discuss it. “It was nearly a week ago, the corporation distributed gloves, facemasks, towels, gumboots and soap to sanitisation workers. For several days we were working without any safety equipment. Even now we don’t have a list of homes where people are staying under home quarantine,” said another worker requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, K J Antony, opposition leader in the corporation, said the civic body should ensure safety of sanitisation workers. “Number of  cases in the state is going up. The corporation should take steps to ensure the safety of sanitation workers. Clear awareness should be given to the workers,” he said adding that the quality of facemasks being distributed in the city should be tested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanitation workers Covid-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp