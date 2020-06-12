Wellness through Chakras

Sonal Joshi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chakras are a lesser-known facet of Yoga. Chakras in the yogic context are vortices or whirlpool of Pranic energy at specific areas in the body. They control the circulation of prana or life force in the entire body. On the physical level, the Chakras are associated with major nerve plexus and endocrine glands. They serve as a connection between the physical and subtle body.

Rishis of the yore always believed in the existence of Chakras and their healing powers. It was not until the existence of aura and chakras were proved by Kirlian Photography (Bio-Electrography - which is the scientific tool of measuring human wellness) that they were recognised by the western world. Chakras constitute the physic physiology of Yoga. While practising asanas, if the mind is made to concentrate on Chakras, the effect of any particular practice increases many folds.

There are 72,000 nadis (physic channels which are more subtle than nerves) in the body. Whenever these nadis cross each other, a Chakra is formed. There are 114 Chakras in all. Of the 72,000 nadis there are three principal nadis - Ida (moon channel) Pingla (sun channel) and Sushumna flowing through the centre of the spinal cord. There are seven major Chakras which are formed at the junctions where ever Ida, Pingla and Sushumna nadis cross each other.

The Chakras correspond to the endocrine glands in the body. They regulate the flow of hormone secretions. This is very important because, without the proper flow of hormones, the body succumbs to many diseases. Balancing of Chakras is very important mentally and spiritually for a contend and peaceful living.Perfectly aligned Chakras in the body is similar to the wheel alignment of a vehicle, which increases the stability, mileage and overall performance. This leads to good health, heightened energy levels which in turn results in optimum performance at workplace keeping mind always in good cheer.

The deep sleep induced by Chakra balancing creates confidence, increase in self-esteem, removes anxiety, depression and also eliminates suicidal tendencies. To balance the Chakras there are different techniques like Yogasanas, mudras, use of crystals, singing bowl meditation, mantra chanting, massage, colour therapy, auricular therapy and acupressure etc. In this series, we will be seeing how the practice of Yoga and mudras help us remove the imbalance in each of the seven major Chakras.

Sonal Joshi developed keen interest in Yoga at the age of 50 and thus became Yoga Instructor and subsequently got Masters in Yoga. Her keen interest in alternative therapies took her to acquire formal training in Su-Jok and Auricoular Therapies. To augment the benefits of Yogasanas, she adopted the Iyengar system of Yoga (Usage of Props), to gain ultimate flexibility and posture perfection. Besides Yoga, she took formal training in Mudra Therapy from the renowned Mudra expert Smt. Suman Chiplunkar, at Nashik. She has founded Yoga Studio at Kochi, Kerala, where she conducts Yoga classes and undertakes therapy sessions since 2012.

7 Chakras and their vital roles

Muladhara (Root Chakra) — Stability

Swadhisthan (Sacral Chakra) — Pleasures of life

Manipura (Solar plexus ) — Power, Energy

Anahata (Heart Chakra) — Love, relationships

Vishuddhi (Throat Chakra ) — Clear Communication, Oratory

Ajna (Third eye Chakra) — Clear vision of life, Intuition

Sahastrahara (Crown Chakra) — Consciousness, Spirituality, Grace

Ph: 9388686027 www.samarth.yoga