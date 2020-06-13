Eyestrain from digital classes a major health concern for students

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: “Mummy, can I watch some TV now?” is a question parents dread nowadays. With children spending up to five hours glued to the screen for online classes, parents are in a quandary on allowing them more screen time, wary of long-term effect on their eyesight. Ophthalmologists also agree that spending long hours in front of computer and tablet screens during online classes could be detrimental to eyesight in the long run. However, with the education system itself shifting to the digital mode, parents are walking an emotional tightrope now, stuck between the demands of their children and the need to take care of their well-being.

Doctors are reporting many cases of eyestrain among children after online classes started in the state. “Cases are definitely rising and some are even detected with computer vision syndrome. Last week alone, I have seen around 5-10 cases of children with issues of blurring of vision, dry eyes, and headache. Most of the time, we find kids keeping the gadgets close to their eyes. This is bad for their eye muscles and when they put excessive effort, it causes blurring of vision,” said Dr Sanitha Sathyan, paediatric ophthalmologist at Chaitanya Eye Institute, Kochi. Parents say they have to manage kids who put up petulant fights for their usual quota of online games and videos.

“We used to allow our son to watch videos for an hour daily after school time. After the online classes started, we don’t allow him any more screen time, as he would have already spent 2-3 hours looking at the mobile screen. There are regular fights - sometimes we win and sometimes we let him win,” said Rani Cherian, mother of a 10-year old. As per the records of Little Flower Hospital’s ophthalmology department, 1,915 children below the age of 15 years have consulted doctors in May, and 60 per cent of them suffered from short-sightedness. “Excessive strain is the reason for reduction in eye power, weakening of eye muscles and dry eyes.

While staying glued to a digital screen, the blink rate reduces. Blinking helps moisten the eyes. Not blinking enough can cause dry eyes. Also, the gadget should be placed at least at arm’s length to reduce strain,” said Dr Sanitha. Experts say students have to take extra care of their eyes and reduce the time spared for watching other online videos and games if they are attending online classes. “For children under two years of age, screen time is not recommended. Above five years, some time can be allowed.

While short-sightedness is one problem, other health complications including obesity, violence and lack of social skills are other effects of excessive screen time,” said Dr Elizabeth Joseph, head of the department of opthalmology at Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly. Not only children, teachers too are also facing issues due to online classes. “In order to ease the stress on both students as well as teachers, we have set the classes for just four hours. Till Class IV, it is just one hour per day. Teachers are also given slots to come to schools and make use of whiteboards to aid in teaching subjects like maths,” said Jaya Sabin, principal of Greets Public School, Kochi.

Practice 20-20 rule. After 20minutes of screentime, look at something 20 ftaway for 20 seconds