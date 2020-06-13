STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ganja plants pop up at isolated places as supply chain is broken

In recent weeks, Excise officials came across a few   cases in which ganja plants were recovered.

Published: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony 
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the flow of ganja from other states has been hit due to travel restrictions, instances of growing ganja plants on house compounds and isolated places have come to the notice of the authorities recently.
Excise officials believe anti-social elements and regular users are behind growing ganja plants in small numbers due to the scarcity of the illegal supply from other states.

In recent weeks, Excise officials came across a few   cases in which ganja plants were recovered. In two such cases, ganja plants were grown at the cemetery of a church and at an open playground. Excise Deputy Commissioner A S Ranjith said that in most instances, the plants are grown for self-use. “In Mattancherry, we came across a case in which around 15 ganja plants were found at an isolated area of a public ground. The plants were around two months old. In another case, we booked persons who grew ganja plants at a public place. In some cases, ganja plant germinates from the seed left by users. In some cases, people were found growing plants inside their houses in pots,” he said.

According to him, the inspection on roads has been intensified as suppliers started arriving from other states. “During the lockdown, the largest haul was that of 17 kg of ganja. Supply chain of ganja and other drugs   was completely cut off due to lockdown. Now as lockdown rules are being relaxed, supply is likely to resume. Hence we will intensify checking. Our squads are in action now,” he said.Railway route is one of the major supply lines of drugs and other banned narcotic substances to Kochi. Once train services resume, the supply chain is likely to be revived.

Illegal brewing still on
Illegal brewing of arrack continues despite liquor shops opening in Ernakulam. Excise officials believe that with brewing at home using pressure cooker becoming popular when liquor shops were closed, several people continue with the illegal act. “Even though liquor shops are open now, we are getting at least one case of illegal brewing at home, daily. Last day we booked a person who was brewing arrack at his house in Kochi. As brewing is very cheap, several people are into it than buying liquor from outlets,” Ranjith.

An official with the prison department said that the major issue is regarding remanding those persons who are arrested in Abkari cases especially for illegal brewing. “During the lockdown period, many people were lodged in jail after being arrested for illegal brewing. However, with Covid-19 cases being reported among remand prisoners, lodging them in jails has become a challenge. Currently, such persons are being lodged at the quarantine facility of the department,” he said.

can’t do without it
Excise officials believe anti-social elements and regular users are behind growing ganja plants in small numbers due to the scarcity of the illegal supply from other states

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp