Now, a new book educates you about commonly misused words in Malayalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former journalist P Prakash’s new book has something for everyone. The 200-page book titled ‘Padhashudhikosham Vakkukalude Thettum Sheriyum’ (Dictionary of correct usage of Malayalam words) points out around 4,000 commonly confused Malayalam words in alphabetical order and their correct meaning and usage in sentences.

The well-researched book aims to help people identify confused/misused words used commonly in conversations and popularised by various media. “Mistakes in words can be in the form of use of adjectives, spelling, etc. Incorrect pronunciation of words is also an issue. To come up with a comprehensive guide, I followed the common mistakes in various print media for around five years. Many of these errors make their way into the language of the common man,” says Prakash.

The book also contains common English words that are misused in Malayalam. The author has penned 30 books until now. Prakash has worked for Malayalam newspapers and also as a translator for the Press Information Bureau. The book is set to be published next month.