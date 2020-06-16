Mastering emotions through chakras

Sonal Joshi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the runup to International Yoga Day on June 21, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga and a healthier lifestyle through a series of articles. Continuing our topic on Chakras, we shall now be addressing individual Chakras and how to balance them

Swadhishthan Chakra, the second Chakra, is located at a distance of two fingers above the Mooladhara Chakra on the spine. Water is the element of this Chakra. It is associated with tongue and genital organs and the seat of individual and collective consciousness. It is the storehouse of all our emotions. Blockage in this Chakra at the physical level can lead to sexual dysfunction and problems of the reproductive system, bladder and large intestine. Blockage at the mental level can lead to emotional instability, fear of change, depression, addiction etc.

Any person looking for personality development should purify this Chakra, since the emotional problems that arise in human beings due to negative emotions, like anger, hatred , jealousy, cruelty, desire and pride.

To overcome these negative traits in one’s personality and to get rid of lethargy, fear, doubt, revenge and greed, it is essential that this chakra is balanced. Yoga Asanas and mudras to balance this Chakra are Baddha konasan, Upavistha konasan, and Marjari asan.

You can follow meditation and chant the mantra văm, adopt Dhayan mudra and visualise orange color at the sacrum area which is approximately five fingers below the navel. The emotional instability leading to suicidal tendencies can be timely detected and set right by correcting the imbalance in this Chakra with the help of Electro-Photonic Imaging (Kirlian Effect). This device is available at our yoga studio.

poses to activate mooladhara chakraa

Dhyan mudra

Place one palm on the other .

Lightly toauch the tips of both the thumbs .

Place the palms on your lap.

Buddha Konasana

Sit with your legs stretched out. Keep your torso, neck and head in a straight line.

Breathe out. Bend your knees and bring the feet towards your pelvis.

Ensure that the lower part of your perineum, pelvis and pubic bones are evenly seated.

Close your eyes or keep eyesight fixed on the tip of the nose.

Upavistha Konasana

Sit the floor with legs stretched before him as the Staff Pose or Dandasana.

Slowly open legs, they can be placed at 90 degrees to the hips. .

Now bend your hips slightly towards the ground.

Slowly pin your leg to the floor so that your knees face toward the ceiling.

Marjari asana (Cat Stretch Pose)

Sit in Vajrasana, stand on the knees.

Lean in the forward direction. Place the hands flat on the floor with palms down and fingers facing towards the forward direction.

Keep the hands in a line with the knees. Keep the arms and thighs perpendicular to the floor.

Sonal Joshi is the founder head of Samarth Yoga Darshan, the Yoga Studio at Kochi, where she conducts Yoga and therapy sessions. Contact: 9388686027,

www.samarth.yoga