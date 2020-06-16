STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mastering emotions through chakras

In the runup to International Yoga Day on June 21, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga and a healthier lifestyle through a series of articles.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonal Joshi
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the runup to International Yoga Day on June 21, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga and a healthier lifestyle through a series of articles. Continuing our topic on Chakras, we shall now be addressing individual Chakras and how to balance them

Swadhishthan Chakra, the second Chakra, is located at a distance of two fingers above the Mooladhara Chakra on the spine. Water is the element of this Chakra. It is associated with tongue and genital organs and the seat of individual and collective consciousness. It is the storehouse of all our emotions. Blockage in this Chakra at the physical level can lead to sexual dysfunction and problems of the reproductive system, bladder and large intestine. Blockage at the mental  level can lead to emotional instability, fear of change, depression, addiction etc. 

Any person looking for personality development should purify this Chakra, since the emotional problems that arise in human beings due to negative emotions, like anger, hatred , jealousy, cruelty, desire and pride. 
To overcome these negative traits in one’s personality and to get rid of lethargy, fear, doubt, revenge and greed, it is essential that this chakra is balanced. Yoga Asanas and mudras to balance this Chakra are Baddha konasan, Upavistha konasan, and  Marjari asan.

You can follow meditation and chant the mantra văm, adopt Dhayan mudra  and visualise orange color at the sacrum area which is approximately five fingers below the navel. The emotional instability leading to suicidal tendencies can be timely detected and set right by correcting the imbalance in this Chakra with the help of Electro-Photonic Imaging (Kirlian Effect). This device is available at our yoga studio.

poses to activate mooladhara chakraa

Dhyan mudra
Place one palm on the other . 
Lightly toauch the tips of both the thumbs .
Place the palms on your lap.

Buddha Konasana
Sit with your legs stretched out. Keep your torso, neck and head in a straight line.
Breathe out. Bend your knees and bring the feet towards your pelvis.  
Ensure that the lower part of your perineum, pelvis and pubic bones are evenly seated.
Close your eyes or keep eyesight fixed on the tip of the nose.

Upavistha Konasana

Sit the floor with legs stretched before him as the Staff Pose  or Dandasana.
Slowly open legs, they can be placed at 90 degrees to the hips. . 

Now bend your hips slightly towards the ground.
Slowly pin your leg to the floor so that your knees face toward the ceiling.

Marjari asana (Cat Stretch Pose)
Sit in Vajrasana, stand on the knees.
Lean in the forward direction. Place the hands flat on the floor with palms down and fingers facing towards the forward direction.
Keep the hands in a line with the knees. Keep the arms and thighs perpendicular to the floor.

Sonal Joshi is the founder head of Samarth Yoga Darshan, the Yoga Studio at Kochi, where she conducts Yoga and therapy sessions. Contact: 9388686027, 
www.samarth.yoga

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp