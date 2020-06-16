My Bloody Jeans: An ode to the feminine verve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever imagined a situation where a pair of jeans saves a girl from a rape attempt? Though it may sound far-fetched, ‘My Bloody Jeans,’ a Malayalam short film based on real life events focuses on the violence against women in the country. The film, produced and directed by Kochi-based trio Jee Thomas, Aamy Jee and Shibil Najeeb (JAS), raises serious questions about women’s safety in the workplace and society in general.

“It was a news about a pair of jeans having saved a girl from rape attempt in Noida that inspired us to make the short film. We often hear stereotypical comments about modern women in jeans. Being our debut venture, we wanted to prove a point and portray the reality in under 26 minutes,” said Jee Thomas, director.

Sithara Vijayan plays the main character in the film which was mainly shot in various parts of Ernakulam. “It shows the struggle of a young girl with a pair of tight jeans. Even when she fails to unbutton them in the washroom, our focus is on the lack of usable public restrooms in our country. Considering over six lakhs views we received, we are hopeful that the concept is successfully conveyed to the audience,” said Aamy Jee, another director.The film bagged a special jury mention at the Dadasaheb Phalke national film festival (2020) and has already been selected to a few international short film festivals.