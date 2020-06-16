Now, coir mats that prevent spread of Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the fear of coronavirus spread, companies need to be nimble to innovate and launch new products to address the post-Covid situation. Realising this, the Kerala State Coir Corporation, a Kerala government entity, has developed the ‘Anti-Covid Health Plus Mats’ aimed at preventing Covid spread through the foot. The coir mats, launched here on Monday, are made from natural coir fibres, which are placed in a tray filled with a sanitising solution.

Foot placed on this mat would prevent spread of disease through the foot, officials said. The sanitiser is prepared according to the standards recommended by the National Coir Research and Management Institute (NCRMI) and experts of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

At an event held here, Minister of Finance and Coir T M Thomas Isaac unveiled the product. “After the field trial, the product will be available in the market from July,” he said.

N Padmakumar, secretary, Coir Department, said the sanitiser solution will ensure that the chances of harmful microorganisms reaching the house through foot or footwear will be eliminated, especially in a Covid-19 scenario, where people have started to travel more. “The product will be served as a kit consisting of a coir mat, tray and sanitising solution.The base price of the mat is Rs 200 and the kits will be available in different qualities and designs.