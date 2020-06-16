‘Smile Mask’ offers a transparent solution

Gautham S By

KOCHI: Ever since the pandemic broke out, facemasks have become an inevitable part of our life. However, we are yet to adjust to the discomfort of not being able to breathe or communicate through masks properly. This is true especially with elderly people, kids and the differently-abled. As a solution, city-based entrepreneurs Jithin Lal and Alameen Raja have launched ‘Smile Mask’, which claims to be the state’s first transparent mask with anti-fog design and optimised visibility and breathability.

The mask can protect one’s face from dust, bacteria and aerosols. “The mute and deaf community will especially benefit from this mask as their communication depends on the movement of the lips, apart from sign language. Ordinary masks restrict their ability to communicate. In case of others, they lower their mask or remove it to communicate, which defeats the purpose of wearing one. ‘Smile Mask’ is a solution to all these issues,” says Jithin.

Jithin was engaged in the pre-production of his directorial debut when the outbreak hit the state. “We decided to begin a business venture and that is when Alameen came up with the idea,” adds Jithin.

The duo conducted extensive research for two months before coming out with the final product. Their biggest challenge was to identify the apt transparent material.

“We couldn’t use PVC sheets as it would be harmful to the person when exposed to body heat. We then bought surgical masks, tried many materials and conducted breathability and anti-fog checks. After testing several prototypes, we settled on AF200 treated anti-fog sheet. We developed a unique AF200 treated anti-fog film, which is eco-friendly and can be reused. Though transparent masks have been introduced in Tamil Nadu, they don’t have anti-fog resistance,” says JithinJithin claims that the mask can be reused up to 40 times. The duo is in talks with the government to launch the mask. “We gave our prototype to the government and they have suggested some modifications. We will soon be providing ‘Smile Masks’ to differently-abled people.”Since the material for the mask is imported, the production cost is high. The duo plan to price the mask around `199.