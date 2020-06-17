‘Banks have a strict set of rules when it comes to infrastructure’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tragic accident at the Perumbavoor branch of Bank of Baroda that claimed the life of a woman customer shines a spotlight on the glass partitions and doors in banks. As per reports, the door shattered on the impact due to the inferior quality of glass used in it. Even as allegations are being raised that some malpractice might have happened, other banks say a system is in place to check the materials used.

“It was very saddening to hear the news reports about the death of the woman,” said an officer with the State Bank of India (SBI). However, he said, “It might have been a one-of-its-kind incident.” According to him, the doors and partitions of every branch are made using toughened or tempered glass. “The quality and stability of every fitting are tested and ensured by a team formed for the purpose. Strict rules are in place when it comes to everything associated with a bank. Any non-compliance with the rules invites stern action from the bank,” he said.

According to the officer, each material used for a branch has specifications. “And the contractor has to adhere to it. In the case of the glass doors and partitions, the rule book asserts on the use of toughened or tempered glass,” said the officer. However, sometimes a few branch managers might genuinely be ignorant while some collude with the contractors.

“Not many managers know about various construction materials and go along with what the contractors suggest unwittingly becoming a party to the fraud,” said an officer with the South Indian Bank. According to him, mostly branches that are fully air-conditioned do have glass partitions and doors. “But then care is taken to make sure the doors are marked. These glass doors and partitions will have etchings or stickers to help people note the presence. Of course, in the old branches, plain glass was used in doors. But that is not the practice now,” he said. Meanwhile, the manager of Bank of Baroda, Perumbavoor branch was not available for comment even after multiple calls.

Costly, but we insist on quality, say restaurateurs

Azees Moosa, district president, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA), said even though these types of glasses are very costly, the restaurateurs don’t make compromises. “There are different variants,” he said. “It is always safe to use toughened or tempered glass if you are planning to use them as partitions or doors. The thickness of the glass for a door starts from 12 mm to 19 mm,” he said.

Since restaurateurs depend upon providing the best quality for their customers which includes their safety, restaurants all have toughened glass as doors, he added. According to Joji John, centre manager, Oberon Mall, all shops in malls have tempered glass doors and also frontages. “These types of glass don’t shatter on contact. It will take huge force to shatter it and even when it breaks, these types of glass don’t produce shards but crumble,” he said.