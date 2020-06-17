STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Labour shortage retards construction sector

According to District Labour Office, of the 86,000 migrant labourers in the district, 46,000 have returned to their states on Shramik special  trains  alone

Published: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A building under construction remains deserted as the lack of workforce keeps delaying its progress

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state is coming out of the lockdown, with businesses and commercial establishments resuming operations, for many industries, the future looks bleak. For the construction industry, this slowdown is being caused by shortage of labour and raw materials.According to the District Labour Office, of the 86,000 migrant labourers in the district, 46,000 have returned to their states via Shramik special trains alone. 

Construction contractors in the city claim that only migrant workers who have guaranteed jobs awaiting them are choosing to return to Kerala due to the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic. Fake news being circulated among them regarding an impending flood in the state is also adding to the confusion.
The manpower shortage has hit medium and small scale construction firms the most. Establishments with less than 100 labourers working under them on contract or daily wage basis say that workers are returning to their states, even as restrictions are being lifted.

“Construction activities came to a standstill during the lockdown, which had rendered the workers jobless for almost two months. The situation prompted many of them to register to go back home. Now, though activities have resumed, workers are choosing to go back home on Shramik trains. This makes it difficult to complete ongoing projects and take up new ones,” said architect Sham of Repair Kochi, offering renovation services.

“At the same time, many of our labourers who went to native places before the lockdown are willing to come back. The shortage of institutional quarantine facilities makes it difficult to bring back these workers,” added Sham.According to M V Issac, who runs a city based construction firm, there is a shortage of skilled workers. “Almost 90 percent of my workers have left for their natives places during and after the lockdown, even though all their basic needs were taken care of. Misunderstandings and fake news circulating among them is contributing to this,” he says.

Since the workflow is yet to return to normalcy, many are making do with the labour on hand. “The current pace of work makes the labour shortage manageable. We are also adopting less labour intensive work methods such as use of ready mix concrete. We are optimistic that migrant workers will return to Kerala in the coming months, since prospects of employment in their native places is close to nothing,” said Sanju M M,MD of iDfix Builders.

 “The construction sector in Kerala is heavily dependent on skilled migrant workers. A possibility of the pandemic outbreak in rural areas in the coming months, dims the chances of these workers returning to Kerala,” said Benoy Peter,  director, Center for Migration and Inclusive development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp