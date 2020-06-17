Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge to be opened on June 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, here’s some good news for the residents of the Goshree islands in Kochi. The Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge, which is expected to greatly reduce the travel woes of the islanders, will be opened for the public this month. The new bridge, connecting Moolampilly on the Container Road with Pizhala and Cheriya Kadamakudy, will be officially inaugurated on June 22 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through video conference. Minister for Local Self-Government A C Moideen, Works Minister G Sudhakaran, Hibi Eden, MP, S Sarma, MLA, and District Collector S Suhas will also join the chief minister online.

Announcing the date of inauguration here on Monday, Suhas said the officers are looking into the possibilities of installing street lights on the bridge before the inauguration. Mooted a decade ago, the bridge was completed after clearing many hurdles. The Kadamakudy grama panchayat consists of 13 wards—Valiya Kadamakudy (wards 1 and 3), Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Murikkakkara and Vattappottassery.

At present, more than 1,500 people are residing at Cheriya Kadamakudy. The construction of the bridge will offer better connectivity to the residents of Kadamakudy islands. However, to get the full benefit of the project, the connection bridge - Kadamakudy—Chathanad bridge—should also be completed.

“The actual name of the project is Mollampilly-Chathanad 22m Road which includes three big bridges and a small bridge. However, due to environmental issues, the Union Ministry asked to split the project into two project—Moolampilly-Pizhala and Kadamakudy-Chathanad bridge. However, the latter one is still lagging,” said Alex Manavalan, former block panchayat member, Edappally.Once completed, these bridges will offer Goshree islets better connectivity to North Paravoor and the Container Terminal Road.

Bridge Facts Total length

607 m Total no: of spans

60 Total cost Rs 81.75 Cr