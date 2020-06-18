Body of student recovered from river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The body of the 23-year-old student who went missing in the Periyar near Kodanad on Tuesday was recovered by the scuba team of Fire and Rescue Services, Kothamangalam, on Wednesday around 10.40 am.The deceased is Vaisakh of Nedumpara. He along with his friend Basil Mathew, 21, of Kuthuvazhi, had gone missing in the Periyar on Tuesday. Body of Basil was found on Tuesday itself.

According to officials, Vaisakh was an expert swimmer and was trying to rescue Basil when he drowned. The tragic incident happened when the duo along with eight other friends came to the house of Vaisakh to celebrate the completion of their BCA final year exams. The 10-member group was playing football along the river when the ball fell into the water. Basil ventured into the water to collect the ball when he was carried away by the currents. Vaisakh, who jumped in to rescue Basil, was also caught in the currents.