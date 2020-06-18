STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Delivery executives of Swiggy launch strike

He said the firm should also reinstate the old incentive structure and kilometre charge given to every delivery person.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Demanding the reinstation of over 100 employees, delivery incentives and other benefits, delivery persons of Swiggy protest near Lulu Mall on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of delivery executives of Swiggy, the food delivery app, launched a strike in front of Lulu Mall at Edappally here on Wednesday demanding reinstatement of 100 sacked employees, incentives and other benefits.“At a time when everyone is struggling to survive due to the effect of Covid-19 on the economy, the management inhumanely sacked over 100 delivery boys in Kochi alone. The decision should be revoked immediately,” said Shyam V, a delivery executive. 

He said the firm should also reinstate the old incentive structure and kilometre charge given to every delivery person. “Until the management meets our genuine demands, we will continue the strike,” he said.
The delivery executives said they used to get `25 for delivering food items in every order. They said the basic fare was also reduced to `15 and that the management had limited the benefits for delivering beyond 8km from `15 to `10.

The protesters alleged the firm, which recently started grocery delivery services, drastically cut their daily incentives for the past few months. “Earlier, we only had to deliver cooked food. Then, delivery of groceries was started. The groceries weigh more than cooked item. The firm is also charging extra for deliveries during the monsoon. However, none of it is reaching the delivery executives toiling on the field,” Shyam said.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in due to Covid-19, we are forced to take actions that secure the future of the organisation and support our customers, restaurants and delivery partners,” said a spokesperson of the company.“Since the beginning of the lockdown, Swiggy made huge investments to ensure the safety of our delivery partners. They include daily guaranteed earnings, Covid insurance cover, medical cover for their family and distribution of free masks,” the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp