3,590 expats to arrive at Kochi airport on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi airport will facilitate 18 relief operations on Friday evacuating 3,590 passengers from various countries. Air India has confirmed stopover flights from London and Kiev via Delhi for the day.A statement from the airport said 720 passengers are expected to arrive from Sharjah alone by four flights operated by Air Arabia.

Kochi airport confirmed the operation of all international relief flights on Thursday. As many as 2,200 passengers are being evacuated from GCC. The domestic terminal handles 23 arrival/departure operations. Two departures to Mumbai and one to Delhi were cancelled.Meanwhile, 1,093 domestic passengers arrived on Wednesday and 968 departed from Kochi.