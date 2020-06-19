Feels like spring again!

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “We have personalised gift boxes for every occasion. It gives us a chance to share happiness,” said Neethu Sathish, founder of Eternal Flowers. Her company curates thoughtful gift boxes with customised and high-quality products which are being delivered worldwide. “I initially started making flower boxes. Then, I added new elements such as customised macarons, cookies, chocolates and caricatures as well as augmented reality photo frames in my gift boxes. Infinity roses are our speciality,” she said.

Infinity roses are large-sized real roses imported from Ecuador, the South American country. They are known for producing the best roses in the world. These flowers are picked when they are at their peak bloom and are immersed in a solution for six weeks which keeps them fresh for a longer time without maintenance or watering. “Our roses can last up to two years if kept inside our special flower boxes. They are made and designed for this purpose. They are made with organic ingredients and are biodegradable,” said Neethu.

“We even offer painted flowers in our boxes as per the customer’s preference. The colours include lavender, blue, and black among others, and are painted using imported floral paints,” she added. Neethu also makes sure to add a touch of her creativity in each gift box by including personalised scrap notes which she writes using her calligraphy skills.

“I want to create a platform for women entrepreneurs. This can give them more opportunities to evolve and popularise their handicrafts and skills,” said Neethu. She has over 10k followers on Instagram.

“We are planning to launch a new box named ‘Covid package’ soon. It will include a sanitiser, masks and other customised eatables,” she added. Neethu, who was a Junior Consultant in a firm started Eternal Flowers a year ago and has been offering a chance and job opportunity for creative minds in her company.