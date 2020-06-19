STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six persons test Covid-19 positive; four recover

Six persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Thursday. While five of them came from foreign countries, one tested positive through local transmission. A 25-year-old Perumbavoor native who arrived from Qatar on June 7, a 37-year-old Bihar native, two Tamil Nadu natives who arrived from Kazakhstan on June 7, a 49-year-old Alangad native who arrived from Kuwait on June 16 and a 32-year-old civil police officer, who is a Vengola native, are among those who tested positive in the district.

According to the health officials, the police officer attached to Kalamassery police station, had worked in Covid care centres and he might have contracted the disease there. “We are tracking his contact list and those who had come in close contact with the officer will be quarantined.

Those identified in the contact list have been quarantined and their samples sent for testing,” said a health official. Four persons recovered from Covid-19 in the district. A 36-year-old Kollam native who tested positive on May 14, a 34-year-old Thrikkakara native who tested positive on May 27, a 33-year-old Muvattupuzha native who tested positive on June 5 and a 25-year-old Alappuzha native who tested positive on May 29 got discharged.

