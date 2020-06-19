Staff nurse stuck in lift rescued

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Stafe nurse working in Covid ward at the Government MCH, Kalamassery, got stuck in a hospital lift on Wednesday for over 20 minutes before the operator arrived and rescued her.The nurse, in her late 30s, was on her way home after duty and was wearing a Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), when she stepped into the lift. The lift got stuck at the third floor.

She alleged that despite ringing alarm continuously, there was an inordinate delay before she was rescued.

“Since the nurse was wearing a PPE, she might have felt suffocated. The only delay was in the lift operator reaching to the fifth floor of the building to rectify the fault. He also had to wear a PPE before stepping in to the Covid ward,” said Dr Peter P Vazhayil, medical superintendent of the MCH.