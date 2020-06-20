Child porn racket busted, two held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police on Friday busted a major racket circulating porn videos, mostly of sexual exploitation of minors, via WhatsApp and Telegram. Two persons, the groups’ administrators, have been arrested. They are Suresh N K, 55, of Thrissur and Manuel P B, aka Kiran, 23, of Arthumkal near Cherthala. They have been booked under Pocso and IT Acts and remanded. The officers said Suresh was a member of several groups that mainly circulated porn videos via WhatsApp and Telegram.

On Suresh’s instructions, Manuel created a WhatsApp group named Kiran Friends last year. “We are collecting details about other members of the group. They created the group Kiran Friends by inviting members through the website Planet Romeo,” said a police official. City police commissioner Vijay Sakhare has engaged the Cyberdome and Cyber Cell to identify and trace all the members of the porn video group associated with the accused.