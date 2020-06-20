STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saga of a girl who wants to write 

 Anupallavi, a Kozhikode-based music group started by four friends living in different parts of the world, is all set to release a music video titled ‘Urmila’ on World Music Day on June 21.

The team behind ‘Urmila’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anupallavi, a Kozhikode-based music group started by four friends living in different parts of the world, is all set to release a music video titled ‘Urmila’ on World Music Day on June 21.Directed by writer and short filmmaker Ajay Govind of Sisyphus Rocks Films, the video features veteran theatre actress Savithri Sreedharan of the 2018 film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ fame in the lead role of a grandmother while debutant Sasna Babu plays her granddaughter. 

“The group had contacted me to direct and produce the video. They already had a script in place and once I read it, I knew Savithri would be a perfect choice. I had worked with her before on the other project. We shot the video with a local team in the second week of March just before the lockdown. Kozhikode-based Rahul C Raj helmed the cinematography while Krishnaprasad K edited the video,” says Ajay who is gearing up to release his next anthology short film titled ‘Jump Cuts’ in July. 

Started around four years ago by Reshmi Aravindakshan, Deepthi Vijayan, Sreelakshmi Chandran and Gayathri Jayakumar; Anupallavi’s first music video ‘Jani’ released in May last year garnered positive feedback. “After Jani’s success, we decided to come out with a new project every year. Sreelakshmi wrote the lyrics while Gayathri came up with the script for the video. I composed and sung the song. Deepthi is handling the publicity. We are all friends from school and participated in multiple singing competitions together,” says Reshmi, a doctor based in Kozhikode. 

“The song has a completely romantic feel but we didn’t want to make a run-of-the-mill video. Although there are elements of romance, we deviated from making a cliched presentation. The story is of a girl seeking inspiration to write, and how she finds it in an unexpected way,” adds Reshmi.

