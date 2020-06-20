STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Transforming consciousness to bliss

In the run-up to International Yoga Day which falls tomorrow, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga. 

Published: 20th June 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Unhealthy chakra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the run-up to International Yoga Day which falls tomorrow, TNIE brings you expert advice on yoga. In the concluding part, Sonal Joshi talks about Ajna and Sahasrara Chakra and how to balance them

Ajna Chakra 
Ajna Chakra is situated in the mid brain behind the centre of the eyebrow, at the top of the spine. It is also known as the Third eye. The word Ajna means command. In deep meditation, the practitioner receives commands from the higher self. It is the centre where wisdom and intuition develop.  It is the seat of conscience where the sense of justice and ethics originate.

Healthy chakra

On psychic planes, this point is the bridge between mental and psychic dimensions responsible for Clairvoyance, Clairaudience, and Telepathy. At physical level imbalance in this chakra can cause headache, dizziness, blindness, brain lesions, depression and addictive behavior.  To purify and strengthen this Chakra meditation and chanting of OM visualizing indigo color in between the eyebrows holding the Ananta Prajna mudra is done. Eye exercises and Trataka (gazing steadily at a flame or an object without blinking) is also beneficial.

Ananta Prajna Mudra

  • Make hooks by touching tips of the middle fingers and thumbs as shown in the picture.
  • Touch the tips of the index fingers.
  • Interlock the remaining fingers so that they touch the back of the palms.

Sahasrara Chakra
Sahasrara chakra or the Crown chakra is situated at the crown of the head. it is associated with the brain and the nervous system . A purified Crown chakra leads to communion with the higher states of consciousness, ecstasy and bliss. It is a gateway to transcendental reality, divine self, universal consciousness. Imbalance in this chakra can cause close mindedness, cynicism and living in a disconnected state.  At physical level imbalance can cause headache, Migraine, depression, Schizophrenia and delusional disorders. Meditation in silence, holding the Hakini Mudra visualizing a beautiful pure white glow at the crown of the head helps in activating the Sahasrara Chakra.

Hakini Mudra

  • Join the tips of all the ten fingers with each other, keeping the palms at a distance.
  • Place the palms at the chest level and meditate. 

To conclude, Chakra Balancing is a very much ignored aspect of healing as they are subtle and not visible to the naked eye, nor to any diagnostic instruments used in modern medicine. They can be measured by capturing the aura and analyzing it. As the Chakras are closely related to the endocrine system, evaluating them before the administering   any kind of medication is of invaluable support. This approach is already in vogue in Russian hospitals. Chakra balancing as a therapeutic science is the gift of our Indian heritage. It is only imperative that we make use of it and benefit.  For further information on Chakra evaluation and therapy please feel free to contact us.

Given above are the pictures of Chakras of a healthy and an unhealthy person. They are measured by the bio energy device which also measures metaphysical parameters. Upon analyzing Chakra displacement we can suggest remedial measures pinpointing the areas of attention requiring therapeutic remedies which may include modern medicines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp