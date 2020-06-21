STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Health dept traces contacts of Covid-positive cops

The process was relatively easy as patients and their contacts hailed from the same place, says additional district medical officer

Published: 21st June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district health authorities have succeeded in tracing the contacts of the two Covid-positive civil police officers of Kalamassery police station and placed them in quarantine. According to the district surveillance team, constant contact is maintained with each of the contacts. “Both the officers had been deputed for duty in Covid care centres which had foreign-returned patients. We have traced all their contacts and their swab samples are being collected on priority basis. If anyone develops symptoms, we will immediately initiate further action,” said  Sreedevi S, additional district medical officer (ADMO), Ernakulam.  

Since the Covid positive persons and their colleagues hailed from the same place, the tracing process was relatively easy, said the officer. “Compared to many other cases, the process was less difficult this time. We traced their colleagues, relatives, neighbours and friends who had direct contact with them. All the contacts are being monitored regularly. As an additional measure, we separately quarantined their families in a Covid care centre,” the ADMO said. 

As one of the officers had visited the High Court to hand over the statement of facts, the surveillance team has traced those contacts as well. “The officer interacted with a security officer and handed over the file to another High Court  staff. However, the High Court  judge and other staff went in quarantine voluntarily. Besides, the High Court officials have disinfected the premises as per the Covid protocol,” said  Sreedevi S. Earlier, 59 police personnel of Kalamassery  station had been quarantined at a Covid care centre in Edakochi.

One more hotspot in district
The 12th division of Vengola grama panchayat was declared a Containment Zone by the Ernakulam district collector on Saturday. The second police officer who tested positive hails from the area. The hotspot restrictions came into force from midnight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp