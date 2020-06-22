STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Orthodox faction forced to return after protest from rivals in Angamaly near Ernakulam

The Orthodox faction claimed that over 300 people had gathered inside the church to prevent them from entering and the police stood there without taking any action.

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

St George Church, Peechanikkad in Angamaly

St George Church, Peechanikkad in Angamaly (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension gripped St George Church, Peechanikkad, Angamaly, on Sunday, when the Orthodox faction tried to enter the church.

Armed with the High Court order allowing police protection, the vicar and members of the Orthodox faction came to celebrate the Holy Mass. But they were forced to return after protest from the rival faction. According to the sources, hundreds of members of the Jacobite faction gathered at the gate of the church blocking the entry.

However, police intervened before the situation went out of control. The Orthodox faction claimed that over 300 people had gathered inside the church to prevent them from entering and the police stood there without taking any action.

"We had the court order and police protection was ordered by the High Court. When the vicar and faithful reached there to conduct the holy mass, around 300 Jacobite faction members blocked the entry. We practised social distancing and there were only less than 15 people. But they comprised a crowded and the police stood there without taking any action," said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of Orthodox Church.

Fr Konat added that the police said they were outnumbered. "So we were forced to return. We will move court against this injustice," said Fr Konat.

Meanwhile, sources with the Jacobite faction said that protest is the only way to fight the injustice and all the faithful stood together in the fight. "How can the parishioners let go of a church that belonged to them all of a sudden? They will protest and it is hard to dissuade them from protesting," said a source.

Police booked the Jacobite faction for opposing the implementation of the court order and gathering in violation of the Covid protocol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
St George Church Angamaly faction protests Kochi Orthodox Christians
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp