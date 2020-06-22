Rare lung tumour removed by doctors at Kochi's Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 34-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with a rare tumour in her left lung, was discharged on Saturday after undergoing a successful surgery at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). The Kottayam native, who had initially been admitted to another hospital in Pala, underwent a COVID-19 test as she was suffering from progressive breathlessness and cough.

The woman had been suffering from pneumonia since 2015. Though her result tested negative, on detailed evaluation, it was revealed that she had a huge growth in her left lung, which was extending into her left heart through the pulmonary vein.

Following this, the patient was referred to AIMS for further treatment. According to doctors, her biopsy report showed an extremely rare type of inflammatory pseudo tumour named inflammatory myofibroblastic tumour (IMT) of the lung.

"Only less than 15 cases of this tumour have reported so far in the world. However, the mode of presentation with involvement of heart and major blood vessels was even rarer," said Dr Tinku Joseph, interventional pulmonologist at AIMS.

The surgery took place in three sittings. Dr Tinku Joseph, interventional pulmonogist, Dr Murugan P, Thoracic Surgeon, Dr Kiran Gopal, Dr Praveen Varma, Cardiac Surgeons, Dr Ajit Nambiar, Chief Pathologist, Dr Avik Jayanth, Dr Reshmi and Dr Rajesh, Cardiac Anesthesia team of AIMS treated the patient.