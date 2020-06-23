STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Lost Prime Minister’ sets sights on local body polls

Though he was mocked for the defeat, he assumed the sobriquet ‘Lost Prime Minister’ and used the same when he started the TikTok account. 

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

U S Aashin

By  Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: From contesting against Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections to starting a hugely popular TikTok account ‘Lost Prime Minister’, the Kochi-based IT entrepreneur U S Aashin’s life has been nothing short of a fairy tale. So popular is his micro vlogging activism that over five lakh people have used the #lostprimeminister so far.

Penning a new chapter to his adventure, the national election coordinator of the Indian Gandhian Party has now started a new campaign, ‘Real Heroes’, through the video platform to find prospective candidates for the upcoming local body elections in the state. Though symbolical, he filed nominations against Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the last Lok Sabha elections. While his nomination was rejected in Amethi, he managed to garner 504 votes in Varanasi against Modi. 

Though he was mocked for the defeat, he assumed the sobriquet ‘Lost Prime Minister’ and used the same when he started the TikTok account. “The name does have the ‘Anagamaly’s Prime Minister’ (from Malayalam film Kilukkam) ring to it. Of course, it was a calculated move. Being a tech entrepreneur, I studied the TikTok trending patterns and used ‘#lostprimeminister’ in each post. The majority of my videos were made to avoid boredom during the lockdown. But they were well received by the audience. Their reaction has given the confidence to give it a spin of activism,” he said. 

On the ‘Real Heroes’ campaign, the Google’s certified ad professional, said that he entered politics due to the frustration over the existing system. “I am sure our generation would be feeling the same. I want to tap their potential and give them a platform to become the leaders of tomorrow. All they have to do is to post a video about the issues of their respective divisions. We are hoping to get a candidate from each ward for the next election,” said Aashin, the founder of BC to AD Hyperlink Ltd, a digital branding firm.

With the support of his wife Aswathi and son Aayukh, he is now looking to fund new startups. “Along with my political ambitions, I’m also supporting new startups through seed-funding. Unless we help our youngsters to become self-reliant, our county will never become a developed nation,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp