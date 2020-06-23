Scrap collection in Kochi goes digital with AAKRI app

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Wondering what to do with the scrap in your house? AAKRI, an online scrap collection platform, which will be launched soon by two friends, will offer pickup of scrap from residential and commercial areas in the city. “Customers will be given a slot during which the scrap should be kept ready for disposal,” said G Chandrasekhar, co-founder, AAKRI.

The pickup team will also segregate the trash and weigh it as per the rate chart and fix an amount, accordingly. “Once the scrap is weighed and transferred to the pickup van, customers can make the settlement either through cash or money transfer,” said Chandrasekhar.

According to the collective, the scrap will be recycled at source and won’t be dumped at landfills, ensuring protection to the environment. To avail the service, customers need to register online through www.aakri.in or by downloading ‘AAKRI’ app from Playstore.