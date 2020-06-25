Kochi airport to receive 21 evacuation flights on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi airport is expected to receive 21 evacuation flights collectively bringing 3,420 passengers on Thursday. The arrivals include an Air India flight from London and an Ethiopian Air flight from Addis Ababa. On Wednesday, 4,060 repatriates mainly from West Asian countries and Australia touched down at the airport in 21 flights.

Kuwait Airways brought 331 evacuees from Kuwait, of which 160 were students pursuing studies in the country. An IndiGo flight from Doha and a Salam Air flight from Muscat were cancelled. The domestic terminal handled 22 arrivals and departure operations on Wednesday. One departure each to New Delhi, Mysuru, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad were cancelled. As many as 605 domestic passengers arrived, while 535 people boarded flights from the airport.