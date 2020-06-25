STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Port sees 2nd highest number of sign-offs

Kochi port has seen the second highest number of seafarers returning from the high seas among all Indian ports after the Mumbai port during the lockdown from March 23 to June 15.

Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore.

File photo of scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi port has seen the second highest number of seafarers returning from the high seas among all Indian ports after the Mumbai port during the lockdown from March 23 to June 15.During the period, the Kochi port witnessed 1105 seafarers returning from the seas or signing off while 941 signed in or took to seas. Mumbai port stood first among all the ports in crew signing off at 1,105.

The Kollam port saw six seafarers signing off, the Beypore port saw six seafarers each signing in and signing off during the period. “The calibrated measures and sustained efforts to coordinate crew change at all Indian ports and through chartered flights have shown positive results.

So far, 7,280 Indian seafarers have signed off at Indian ports during the lockdown period. The ports leading the sign-offs is Mumbai port which has seen 1,105 sign-offs. The SOPs for chartered flights has resulted in sign-off and repatriation of 10,824 crew members,” said a release.

