Ward 15 of Malayattoor-Neeleeswaram panchayat declared a Covid hotspot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Wednesday declared ward 15 of the Malayattoor-Neeleeswaram panchayat a Covid hotspot. The area was demarcated as a containment zone as the contacts of the 50-year-old health worker and her 53-year-old husband, who tested positive on Tuesday, reside there.

With this, the panchayat has become the third local body, after Nayarambalam and Sreemoolanagaram panchayats, to become an active hotspot in the district. As part of the health department’s hotspot regulations, only essential services will be allowed inside the containment zone. Transportation of residents will be regulated with two entry and exit points as per the lockdown guidelines.