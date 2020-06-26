After Shamna Kasim, other actors come forward with complaints of extortion; SIT formed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrissur-based gang members who were arrested for blackmailing actor Shamna Kasim had conned many other girls working in movie and fashion modelling industry.

The accused had extorted money and gold ornaments from a serial actor in Kochi and a model hailing from Alappuzha through a similar fraud.

The Kochi-based actor lost money and gold ornaments weighing 2.5 sovereigns while the other lost only money, according to the police. The police will lodge fresh FIRs on the complaints lodged by these two women.

They were cheated of money and gold by offering them opportunities in films. City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the arrested four were involved in many other cases including sexual assault.

"A special investigation team (SIT) headed by ACP Thrikkakara has been formed to probe the blackmailing case. The accused are part of a racket luring women working in the cinema and serial industry into gold smuggling. A detailed investigation is under way," he said.

According to the police, the accused had confessed that they had sexually exploited a few girls who had fallen into their trap. However, the police have not received formal complaints in this regard. "Once we get the complaints, separate cases will be registered on charges of sexual assault," said an officer.

Explaining their modus operandi, the police said the suspects get acquainted with family members of the girls working in the film and modelling industry claiming that they belong to families having a strong financial background. They come up with a marriage proposal. After getting acquainted with the family

members, they seek money for completing their ongoing business projects.

After receiving the amount, they change their mobile phone numbers and go incommunicado.

The gang approached Shamna Kasim with a marriage proposal, showing her the photograph of a TikTok model from Kasaragod as the prospective groom and later threatened her and demanded Rs 1 lakh from her.

Maradu police arrested the four hailing from Thrissur -- Rafeeq Mohammed, 30, of Ambalathu House in

Vadanappally; Ramesh Krishnan, 35, of Korattikkara in Kunnamkulam; Sarath Sivadasan, 25, of Kaippamangalam; and Asharaf Saidu Mohammed, 52, of Kundaliyoor, based on a complaint filed by Shamna's mother Roulabi.

According to the police, more persons are involved in this case and at least three more persons are yet to be arrested.

The gang first contacted the actor, also known as Poorna, in April with the proposal and gave her the Kasaragod man's contact number. Claiming to be from Kozhikode, they visited her house at Maradu on June 3 and told her that they wanted to take the proposal forward. However, Shamna's parents grew suspicious when the visitors started taking photographs and videos of the house and property.