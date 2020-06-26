STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

After Shamna Kasim, other actors come forward with complaints of extortion; SIT formed

The accused had extorted money and gold ornaments from a serial actor in Kochi and a model hailing from Alappuzha through a similar fraud.

Published: 26th June 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Shamna Kasim (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrissur-based gang members who were arrested for blackmailing actor Shamna Kasim had conned many other girls working in movie and fashion modelling industry.

The accused had extorted money and gold ornaments from a serial actor in Kochi and a model hailing from Alappuzha through a similar fraud.

The Kochi-based actor lost money and gold ornaments weighing 2.5 sovereigns while the other lost only money, according to the police. The police will lodge fresh FIRs on the complaints lodged by these two women.

They were cheated of money and gold by offering them opportunities in films. City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare said the arrested four were involved in many other cases including sexual assault.

"A special investigation team (SIT) headed by ACP Thrikkakara has been formed to probe the blackmailing case. The accused are part of a racket luring women working in the cinema and serial industry into gold smuggling. A detailed investigation is under way," he said.

According to the police, the accused had confessed that they had sexually exploited a few girls who had fallen into their trap. However, the police have not received formal complaints in this regard. "Once we get the complaints, separate cases will be registered on charges of sexual assault," said an officer.

Explaining their modus operandi, the police said the suspects get acquainted with family members of the girls working in the film and modelling industry claiming that they belong to families having a strong financial background. They come up with a marriage proposal. After getting acquainted with the family
members, they seek money for completing their ongoing business projects.

After receiving the amount, they change their mobile phone numbers and go incommunicado.

The gang approached Shamna Kasim with a marriage proposal, showing her the photograph of a TikTok model from Kasaragod as the prospective groom and later threatened her and demanded Rs 1 lakh from her.

Maradu police arrested the four hailing from Thrissur -- Rafeeq Mohammed, 30, of Ambalathu House in
Vadanappally; Ramesh Krishnan, 35, of Korattikkara in Kunnamkulam; Sarath Sivadasan, 25, of Kaippamangalam; and Asharaf Saidu Mohammed, 52, of Kundaliyoor, based on a complaint filed by Shamna's mother Roulabi.

According to the police, more persons are involved in this case and at least three more persons are yet to be arrested.

The gang first contacted the actor, also known as Poorna, in April with the proposal and gave her the Kasaragod man's contact number. Claiming to be from Kozhikode, they visited her house at Maradu on June 3 and told her that they wanted to take the proposal forward. However, Shamna's parents grew suspicious when the visitors started taking photographs and videos of the house and property.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shamna Kasim
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp