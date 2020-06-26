STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Old collage try

Renjith Vijayan’s collage art is a complex process of connecting dots and finding new meanings

Published: 26th June 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By  Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: For most of us, the word ‘collage’ evokes memories of crafting. Spending hours with the scrap book deciding which picture goes where and what quote would be the most appropriate was a favourite childhood pastime for many. However, in the realm of art, collages can be bizarre, uncanny, surreal, dreamlike, psychedelic and even provocative manifestations of the artist’s imaginations and ideas. Collage artists through the decades have juxtaposed seemingly incongruous images together to highlight that the world we live in, is either way too strange or not strange enough. 

Shoranur- native Renjith Vijayan stumbled upon collage art a little over four years ago through artists he followed on Instagram. He found the technique of dissecting a picture and using it to make something entirely different fascinating. “Initially, people who saw me cutting and gluing pictures called the process stupid. But I kept going as the idea of producing a new image from an existing one is really interesting and surprising to me,” says Renjith.

Taking a cue from the perplexing reality surrounding him, Renjith curates thousands of images to come up with a single frame. He places a deer in front of a raging tide, puts a rusted nail on a moon, conjures a cheetah’s head on a girl and even gives human hands to a statue by layering various elements and textures to his eclectic but engrossing compositions.

 “Every time I make a collage, it is like a revelation. I don’t have any premeditated idea of how the final work is going to turn out. I cut out an image I find interesting and put it together with another one. Usually I start with a background image that would act as the landscape or canvas for my work. After that, I add the first element—it may be a building or a person or an animal. I keep on adding layers of cutouts or characters till I am satisfied or until my instinct tells me it is complete,” says Renjith who is also a graphic designer. 

The 31-year-old prefers to work with scanned copies of vintage images available on the internet. He scours through the public domain archives of prominent publications. “I also use photos clicked by me or by my friends.”  Renjith who now primarily makes digital work on Photoshop or other applications on his phone started off as an analog collage artist cutting pictures from newspapers and magazines. 

“Although analog collages are more tedious and take longer to finish, I find them more exciting than digital. While doing analog, my resources are limited as I can only source from magazines at my disposal. 
But this method really tests your creativity. If I don’t find the image I have in mind, I go in a completely different direction and the finished work is both surprising and satisfying,” adds Renjith. Hoping to exhibit his works in future, Renjith is working on a series of analog collages on postcards for the same. You can find Renjith’s art on Instagram @samurai_pokkan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp